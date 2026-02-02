Head-On Snowmobile Crash in Pittsburg
February 2, 2026
Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Lee Grande, 40, of Pelham, New Hampshire, was operating a snowmobile traveling south on Trail 142 in Pittsburg when he lost control and collided with a snowmobile traveling north operated by Kyle Dean, 26, of Nashua, New Hampshire.
The crash occurred when Grande was navigating a right turn on the trail. Ultimately, Grande failed to keep his snowmobile on his side of the trail and collided with Dean. During the collision, Dean’s snowmobile was pushed off the trail, and both riders were thrown from their machines.
A member of the riding group made a call to 911, and a Conservation Officer in the area responded. The Conservation Officer called off first responders as no major injuries had occurred due to the crash, and both parties declined medical treatment.
Concluding an on-scene investigation of the crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash to have been unreasonable speed and failure to keep right. The crash is still under investigation.
