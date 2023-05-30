Injured Climber in Bartlett

CONTACT:

May 30, 2023

Bartlett, NH – On Sunday, May 28, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a climber was injured on Cathedral Ledge in the Barber Wall area. Matthew Allen, 24, of New York, NY, was climbing with Peter Kittredge, 24, of Whitinsville, MA. Allen was leading when he fell. Some of the gear he had placed to shorten his fall failed to hold and he fell nearly 50 feet in total. Allen hit the cliff and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Kittredge was able to call 911 for help.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett Fire Department, Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, North Conway Fire Department, and Bartlett Police responded. Rescuers were able to hike down from the top of the cliff to a ledge where Allen was located. He was treated, placed in a litter, and carried back up to a waiting ambulance. He arrived at the ambulance shortly before 10:00 p.m. and was transported to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

The Mountain Rescue Service is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out technical rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.