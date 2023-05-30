Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,924 in the last 365 days.

Injured Climber in Bartlett

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
May 30, 2023

Bartlett, NH – On Sunday, May 28, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a climber was injured on Cathedral Ledge in the Barber Wall area. Matthew Allen, 24, of New York, NY, was climbing with Peter Kittredge, 24, of Whitinsville, MA. Allen was leading when he fell. Some of the gear he had placed to shorten his fall failed to hold and he fell nearly 50 feet in total. Allen hit the cliff and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Kittredge was able to call 911 for help.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett Fire Department, Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, North Conway Fire Department, and Bartlett Police responded. Rescuers were able to hike down from the top of the cliff to a ledge where Allen was located. He was treated, placed in a litter, and carried back up to a waiting ambulance. He arrived at the ambulance shortly before 10:00 p.m. and was transported to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

The Mountain Rescue Service is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out technical rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Injured Climber in Bartlett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more