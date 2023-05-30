Women’s Pavilion at CWCBExpo New York Expands with Emerging Cannabis Entrepreneurs

Women's Pavilion at Cannabis World Congress in New York

Growers’ Field a New Specialty Area on the Exhibit Floor with 15 Farmers Participating

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading East Coast cannabis trade show and conference, CWCBExpo, announces a larger footprint for its Women’s Pavilion and Growers’ Field a new specialty area on the exhibit floor. Taking place June 1-3, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, CWCBExpo will bring the industry together for three days of non-stop education, business-building, and networking.

This year, the Women’s Pavilion will feature even more innovative products and services from women owned companies that are looking to get a foothold into the cannabis industry. On display will be health and beauty products, infused beverages, gummies, ancillary products and services and more with the founders and creators of these companies at the show to meet with attendees.

“CohnReznick is proud to be a lead anchor sponsor of the CWCBExpo Women’s Pavilion. CohnReznick recognizes the importance of being supportive of female entrepreneurs in this industry, supporting these opportunities is not just a goal for CohnReznick, it is a part of our mission statement’s. Through programs such as CohnReznick Cares and Pay-It-Forward, our partners and employees promote initiatives dedicated to Community, Advocacy, Responsibility, Education and Service (CARES) and WomenCan: The Collaborative Advocacy Network for Women,” said Michael Harlow, Partner, CohnReznick.

Additional CWCBExpo Women’s Pavilion sponsors include Anchor Sponsor: Women Grow and Supporting Sponsors: Crowe, Mass Canna Compliance, Skip Intro Advisors, Torabis Group, TribeTokes, and Union Square Travel Agency.

For the first time, CWCBExpo New York will have a Grower’s Field, a specialty area on the exhibit floor featuring 15 cultivators, farmers, and breeders across New York state. NY SMALL FARMA a cultivation focused nonprofit educational, advocacy organization with a mission of fostering social justice, environmental regeneration, and economic inclusivity in the cannabis community will also be participating.

More highlights for CWCBExpo include:

-Keynote Address by Cannabis NYC’s Founder, Dasheeda Dawson, on Thursday, June 1st and interactive panel sessions exploring all angles of the business

-The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (NYS OCM) hosting a specialized seminar program designed exclusively for CWCBExpo attendees on Saturday, June 3rd, and ends with a CAURD (Conditional Adult Use Dispensary) Q& A session

-“Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Business Bootcamp: How to Execute Your Operational Plans for a Successful Launch and Business Operation,” moderated by Sara Gullickson, Founder, CEO, and Maxime Kot, President of Cannabis Business Advisors

-The CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum, running alongside CWCBExpo on June 1-2, which includes a talk with Tremaine Wright, Chair, New York State Cannabis Control Board.

-Additional specialty show floor areas include University Row, LGBTQ+ Proud Mary Lounge and also debuting this year are Cannabis NYC and Veterans’ Rally Point.

-Project Clean Slate, the social justice program created by Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) is hosting a cannabis expungement clinic inside CWCBExpo on Saturday, June 3rd. Pre-registration is required here: https://projectcleanslate.org/cwcbexpo-2023-pre-regis

Additional CWCBExpo sponsors include Hara Supplies as the Diamond and Badge Sponsor, and University Row Lead Sponsor Hudson County Community College. The B2B Networking Bash Sub-Sponsors include: Crowe, Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW and POSaBIT and the Yacht Party Sub-Sponsors are Acuity Risk Consultants, POSaBIT, Prince Lobel with Canapa by Paxiom as the show bag sponsor, and CCELL sponsoring the lanyards. The CannaVest East Silver Sponsor is Zuber Lawler.

To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to:

https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny. The CWCBExpo Cannabis Week Guide is live and viewable here. For more information email: cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

###

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry and held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.