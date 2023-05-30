‘THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ at NYC Independent Film Festival
Christiana Mudra, director 'The Holy Bitch Project'
Scene from 'The Holy Bitch Project'
Scene2 from 'The Holy Bitch Project'
The actors develop a cinematically autonomous force, come much closer to you than in the theater.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focus is on a theater performance on film about violence against women. Every third day, a woman in Germany is killed by her partner or ex-partner. Only one in a hundred raped women experiences the conviction of the perpetrator. In ‘THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ Christiane Mudra uses interviews with affected women and experts to examine the dynamics of analog and digital violence against women and its millennia-old cultural breeding ground.
— Christiane Mudra, director
The experimental film a theater registration in one. In the theater performance from 2021 actors embody the experiences of women affected by violence, illustrate real grievances and highlight the need for social and political action.
Mudra: "The actors develop a cinematically autonomous force, come much closer to you than in the theater." The roles are partly cast in the opposite gender and question the gender binary. The Project is a feminist counter-narrative against misogynist conspiracy theories, seen often in films.
Director Christiane Mudra (Berlin, Germany) studied political science and acting and since 2021 theory and film at the University of Fine Arts in Hamburg. She worked for many years as an actress in theater and film. Her own theater performances are often based on themes like the Syrian war, right-wing terrorism or violence against women.
THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ - Saturday June 10, 2023 - 12:00pm Theater 1
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
