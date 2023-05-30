Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,196 in the last 365 days.

‘THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ at NYC Independent Film Festival

Logo NYCindieFF

Logo NYCindieFF

poster 'The Holy Bitch Project'

poster 'The Holy Bitch Project'

Christiana Mudra, director 'The Holy Bitch Project'

Christiana Mudra, director 'The Holy Bitch Project'

Scene from 'The Holy Bitch Project'

Scene from 'The Holy Bitch Project'

Scene2 from 'The Holy Bitch Project'

Scene2 from 'The Holy Bitch Project'

The actors develop a cinematically autonomous force, come much closer to you than in the theater.”
— Christiane Mudra, director
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focus is on a theater performance on film about violence against women. Every third day, a woman in Germany is killed by her partner or ex-partner. Only one in a hundred raped women experiences the conviction of the perpetrator. In ‘THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ Christiane Mudra uses interviews with affected women and experts to examine the dynamics of analog and digital violence against women and its millennia-old cultural breeding ground.

The experimental film a theater registration in one. In the theater performance from 2021 actors embody the experiences of women affected by violence, illustrate real grievances and highlight the need for social and political action.

Mudra: "The actors develop a cinematically autonomous force, come much closer to you than in the theater." The roles are partly cast in the opposite gender and question the gender binary. The Project is a feminist counter-narrative against misogynist conspiracy theories, seen often in films.

Director Christiane Mudra (Berlin, Germany) studied political science and acting and since 2021 theory and film at the University of Fine Arts in Hamburg. She worked for many years as an actress in theater and film. Her own theater performances are often based on themes like the Syrian war, right-wing terrorism or violence against women.

THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ - Saturday June 10, 2023 - 12:00pm Theater 1

The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.

Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+ +1 917-797-0816
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

‘THE HOLY BITCH PROJECT’ at NYC Independent Film Festival

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more