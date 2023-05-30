IT and Utility Staffing Experts - Ronatay
IT and Utility Staffing Experts - RonatayPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronatay, a staffing company that focuses primarily on power and utility providers, is revolutionizing the power industry.
Ronatay serves a wide range of customers, including the Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G), which operates a large percentage of the power industry in New Jersey and New York.
Victor Tabaac, the COO of Ronatay, located in Philadelphia, saw an opportunity to expand outside of the purview of where the company was staffing at that time. The traditional focus was primarily on healthcare companies; however, Tabaac saw a big opportunity to pivot and get granular with the power and utility world.
Tabaac’s biggest accomplishment was bringing his company’s revenue from $0 into the millions. While this was Tabaac’s greatest accomplishment, it was also his greatest challenge. His determination, hard work, and perseverance helped him find the success he was looking for.
In addition, another one of the hardest things Tabaac has done as a business owner was creating a good company culture where people want to work and enjoy it. While that is always the goal, successfully implementing it is another thing entirely.
Tabaac offers top tips to aspiring entrepreneurs, advising them to prepare, think outside the box, and differentiate themselves from competitors. He recommends wanting to try and prepare for various expected and unexpected events. Tabaac highlights the importance of covering one’s bases. Thinking outside the box will help with this, opening the business up to opportunities while protecting the company from potential missteps. Finally, differentiating one’s business from others is key, as most new businesses already exist in some form 90% of the time. Highlighting the unique aspects of a company that are different from other businesses can make all the difference in the marketplace.
