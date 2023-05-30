The telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Special presidential envoy for climate of the United States

30/05/2023

146

On May 29, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Special presidential envoy for climate of the United States of America John Kerry.

The Head of State and the Special presidential envoy for climate of the United States expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to discuss topical issues of environmental issues, which are given special attention on the international agenda.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on key aspects of this topic, based on the positions of Turkmenistan and the United States regarding the measures taken to consolidate the efforts of the world community in the field of combating climate change. In this context, the vision of our country in the field of solving global environmental problems and protecting the environment from the negative impact of anthropogenic factors associated with intensive industrial development was voiced.

At the same time, the intention of Turkmenistan and the United States of America to further build up constructive cooperation was confirmed.

As noted, at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Turkmenistan welcomed the new initiative on the Global Methane Commitment (GMO), expressing interest in its detailed study and in considering the possibility of joining the GMO. To this end, systematic work is being carried out in our country. Turkmenistan, implementing the strategy of transition to a "green" economy, is focused on the consistent introduction of advanced environmentally friendly resource-saving technologies in the oil and gas, energy, transport and other industries.

At the initiative of the Turkmen side, it is also planned to open a Regional Climate Technology Center for Central Asia in Ashgabat under the auspices of the UN. It is designed to become an effective platform for effective partnership in the field of climate change adaptation and mitigation.

At the end of the conversation, the parties expressed confidence in the further development of interstate cooperation.