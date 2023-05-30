Submit Release
Boater collides with bridge piling on Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - On May 27, 2023, at approximately 1:00 PM, Jeffrey Mattison, 51, of Cedar Rapids, collided with a bridge piling while boating on the Cedar River upstream from Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids, located in Linn County, Iowa. Mattison was non-responsive and immediately transported to the University of Iowa hospital by helicopter. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time. 

The Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident. The Linn County Sheriff, Linn County Conservation Board, and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department assisted with the response.

