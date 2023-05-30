COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES AWARDS OVER $4.3 MILLION IN GRANTS TO 115 LOCAL NONPROFITS

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Delray Beach Public Library House of Hope Martin County

Recipients Announced Following Competitive 2023 Grantmaking Process, which Included Over 300 Applicants and Focused on Economic Opportunity, Education and Youth

Grants have the ability to power our nonprofit partners on the frontlines, who both understand and are equipped to handle our community’s most pressing issues” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation