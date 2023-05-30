Romi’s D 1250 Vertical Machining Built for Rigidity and Precision

Romi D 1250 Vertical Machining Center

The New Generation D 1250 VMC is designed and built based on extensive customer research and has features that enhance the machine’s rigidity and precision.

It features thermal compensation with sensors to help maintain stable, dimensional results in real-time, even during long working periods when the machine temperature increases.” — Ed Marchesini

ERLANGER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi’s New Generation D 1250 vertical machining center is designed and built based on extensive customer research and has numerous features that enhance the machine’s rigidity and precision.

Weighing in at a hefty 15,400 lbs. (net weight), the D 1250 VMC is built on a foundation that enhances the production of quality parts. Like all Romi machine tools, it is made with a Romi-made monoblock cast iron bed that absorbs vibration and allows consistent production of highly precise parts. It has a 52” x 22” (1,320 x 560 mm) table and is equipped with a Fanuc 0i-MF i-HMI CNC with a 15” touchscreen.

The D 1250 has a high-speed and high-quality package that allows better performance during machining. Linear roller guides facilitate feed rates up to 1,575 in/minute (40 m/min), which allows precise and fast acceleration and positioning. The D 1250 is also equipped with a low maintenance, 40 big plus taper direct drive motor that improves stiffness and accuracy and allows an increased depth of cut.

The machine has a fast, accurate, and reliable vertical tool changer with 30 tool capacity. It features thermal compensation with sensors to help maintain stable, dimensional results in real-time, even during long working periods when the machine temperature increases.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI S.A., serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d’Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi’s products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company’s products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.