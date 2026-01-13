Romi BW Machine Tools Appoints Cristiano Rodrigues de Fraga as General Manager for the United States and Canada

The appointment strengthens Romi’s leadership team as it advances operations, partnerships, and customer support across North America.

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi BW Machine Tools has announced the appointment of Cristiano Rodrigues de Fraga as General Manager – United States & Canada. In this role, de Fraga will be responsible for the strategic leadership of Romi BW Machine Tools' operations across North America, including market development, customer relationships, and the continued consolidation of Romi's presence in the region.

Cristiano brings more than 25 years of experience in the manufacturing and machine tool industry. Most recently, he spent 15 years as Sales Manager at Romi's headquarters in Brazil, where he led commercial strategy, market development initiatives, and sales teams, with direct accountability for business results.

Throughout his career, Cristiano has built a strong professional foundation that combines technical expertise, engineering knowledge, business management, and commercial leadership. His approach has consistently emphasized execution, close customer engagement, and sustainable, long-term growth.

In his new role, Cristiano will play a central role in strengthening Romi's local presence in the United States and Canada, expanding strategic partnerships, and ensuring strong alignment between North American operations and Romi's global strategy.

Founded in 1930, Romi is the market leader in machine tool sales in Brazil and maintains a strong international presence, delivering advanced technology, innovation, and industrial solutions to customers worldwide.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI SA, serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of CNC machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes and CNC turning centers, heavy-duty and extra-heavy-duty CNC, and vertical and horizontal CNC machining centers designed for high-precision and high-productivity manufacturing.

The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.

