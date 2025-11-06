Michelman Introduces Michem® Coat 9250: Next-Generation Recyclable Cup Coating for Hot Beverages

This new formulation helps brand owners and converters meet global recyclability and performance standards for paper cups.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman has introduced Michem® Coat 9250, a next-generation water-based coating that enables recyclability of paper cups. Building on the proven performance of previous Michelman solutions, this new formulation helps brand owners and converters meet global recyclability and performance standards for paper cups.

Michem® Coat 9250 delivers higher solids, cleaner organoleptics, and enhanced resistance to aggressive coffees and creamers. Its broad versatility allows converters to run on a wider range of cup-forming equipment, including ultrasonic, servo, and high-speed systems, while achieving exceptional heat seal performance and best-in-class fiber tear results—even on high-speed lines with short dwell times.

Extensive testing has confirmed that Michem® Coat 9250 will not impede recyclability. Typical cup structures with this coating have passed the following evaluations:

Europe: Cepi, Version 3, February 2025; 4evergreen Fibre-based packaging recyclability evaluation protocol Version 1, January 2025

China: China Paper Association Group Standard T/CPA001-2021 and Amendment No. 1

United States: WMU SBS-E Certification – Repulpability Process (Part 1) and Recyclability Process (Part 2)

Compared to cups lined with PE or PLA, those coated with Michem® Coat 9250 use less plastic, generate fewer microplastics, and support greater circularity and fiber recovery. They are more energy efficient to recycle than PE-lined cups and maintain superior structural integrity when exposed to hot beverages, unlike many PLA lined cups.

"Michem® Coat 9250 reflects Michelman's continued commitment to help our customers advance both performance and sustainability," said Adam Graber, Global Marketing Manager for Rigid Packaging. "We designed this coating to support recyclability across key global regions while meeting the demanding functional requirements of hot beverage applications. It's a strong example of how water-based technologies can deliver measurable sustainability benefits without compromising consumer experience or production efficiency."

With Michem® Coat 9250, Michelman continues to drive innovation in sustainable packaging by empowering customers to replace plastic films with water-based dispersions—delivering recyclable, repulpable, and high-performance paper cup solutions that support a more circular economy worldwide.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

