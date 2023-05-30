First MENA Oceans Summit to be hosted in Dubai

The first MENA summit will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders including global leaders, key policy makers from governments, think tanks, research institutions and the private sector. Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Co-Chair of MENA Oceans Summit and Founder of Goumbook

This summit is the first step in the lead-up to COP28, which intends to set the tone and pace for ocean action

This multistakeholder approach is key to developing solutions to tackle climate change, with a focus on the key topics impacting ocean sustainability and biodiversity.” — Ibrahim Al-Zu’bi, Chair of MENA Oceans Summit