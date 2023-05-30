CyberQ Group Selected by British Embassy as Best in Cyber to Represent the UK at the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit in SA
We are honoured and excited to be chosen by the British Embassy to represent the United Kingdom at the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit in South Africa”WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group, a leading cybersecurity firm, is thrilled to announce that the esteemed British Embassy has chosen it as the best in cyber to represent the United Kingdom at the highly anticipated 2023 ITWeb Security Summit in South Africa. This selection recognises CyberQ Group's exceptional expertise, innovation, and commitment to the field of cybersecurity.
— Stuart Hadley - CyberQ Group COO
The ITWeb Security Summit considered the largest cyber security conference in South Africa, attracts industry professionals, thought leaders, and organisations worldwide. As part of the UK Pavilion, CyberQ Group will have a prominent presence at the event, offering an invaluable platform to showcase their cutting-edge services and solutions and contribute to shaping the future of cybersecurity.
"We are honoured and excited to be chosen by the British Embassy to represent the United Kingdom at the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit," said Stuart Hadley, COO at CyberQ Group. "This recognition reinforces our position as a leader in the industry and highlights our dedication to providing excellent cybersecurity services to our clients."
CyberQ Group's participation at the conference will provide an opportunity to engage with industry peers, forge strategic partnerships, and exchange knowledge with cybersecurity experts from around the globe. The company's booth at the UK Pavilion will be a hub of activity, featuring demonstrations of their state-of-the-art technologies, interactive sessions, and informative presentations by their cybersecurity professionals.
"We are eager to share our expertise and contribute to the ongoing efforts in enhancing global cybersecurity," added Stuart Hadley. "The ITWeb Security Summit is a remarkable platform to showcase our solutions, network with industry leaders, and collaborate in addressing the ever-evolving challenges in the digital landscape."
As cyber threats continue to proliferate, CyberQ Group remains committed to safeguarding organisations and individuals against sophisticated attacks. Their participation at the ITWeb Security Summit reinforces their dedication to raising awareness about cybersecurity best practices, promoting collaboration, and ensuring a secure digital future.
Visit the CyberQ Group booth at the UK Pavilion during the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit in South Africa to learn more about their comprehensive cybersecurity services and solutions and how they can help your organisation stay protected in an increasingly interconnected world.
About CyberQ Group:
CyberQ Group is a leading cybersecurity firm renowned for providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to protect organisations from evolving cyber threats. With a team of highly skilled professionals, CyberQ Group offers a range of services including cybersecurity consulting, risk assessment, managed security services, and incident response. Their mission is to empower businesses with robust defence strategies and proactive measures to ensure a resilient digital ecosystem
