Business Reporter: Navigating regulatory changes on a global level
How can a digital tool guide businesses through a shifting regulatory maze?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Roseanne Spagnuolo, Chief Content Officer of regulatory intelligence provider VIXIO talks about how navigating the regulatory landscape on their own has become challenging for global businesses, especially in fast developing sectors such as payments. In high-growth digital sectors, where customer data has become accessible for whole ecosystems, regulators have doubled down on protecting customers, and organisations oblivious to dynamically changing rules are exposing themselves to high fines, as well as reputational damage. However, having a deep understanding of regulatory trends in foreign markets is critical not only from a compliance perspective, but also when making decisions about entering a new market or working out an expansion strategy.
Tools that help a business stay up to speed with regulatory changes in, sometimes, dozens of different markets are also key when having to demonstrate to regulatory bodies that a company takes compliance seriously. VIXIO’s automated Horizon Scanning tool monitors more than 120 markets and informs clients regarding how current and future changes are relevant to their operation and business strategy. Currently, there are at least three major pieces of legislation in the pipeline only in the EU regulating digital resilience (DORA), crypto assets (MiCA) and payments, while in the UK, consumer duty is expected to have far-reaching implications regarding how businesses serve their clients. Horizon Scanning liberates businesses from sifting through vast amounts of information to make the necessary adjustments.
To learn more about how to avoid the pitfalls that changing international payment regulations present, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About VIXIO
VIXIO provides powerful business intelligence that professionals need to stay on top of the volume and velocity of regulatory change. It helps businesses all over the world make timely, informed decisions to mitigate regulatory risk and find competitive advantage. Since 2006 VIXIO brought together experts in the fields of regulation, law and compliance to help its customers confidently anticipate and navigate the global gambling and payments regulatory landscape, as well as understand the impact of the changes and what they mean for the client’s organisation.
https://vixio.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here