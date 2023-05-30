Rimon Jazz Institute Celebrates 10 Years
Enhancing Jazz leadership through a shared vision with the Beracha FoundationRAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimon School of Music has led Contemporary Music education in Israel since 1985. As the State of Israel enters its 75th year, Rimon is thrilled that the timing of the 10th Anniversary of the Rimon Jazz Institute aligns. Rimon School of Music has been churning out the best players in all contemporary genres – including Jazz – and prides itself on being the founding and largest member of the Berklee Global Initiatives network of partner schools. For 30 years, exceptional students from Rimon have been matriculating to Berklee for degree completion.
One day, over a decade ago, Rimon founded a jazz major with a pilot group of 14 students. Soon after, “A miracle happened,” as Rimon President Yehuda Eder says. The Beracha Foundation approached Rimon after they received a call from a Berklee graduate who offered to underwrite financial support of curriculum and programming that will develop the best Israeli Jazz students. As an additional benefit, the grant also confers an annual award of two full scholarships per year to students who will continue study at Berklee College of Music.
The benefactor asked then Berklee President Roger Brown, which institute should be the home for this idea? The answer was immediate: “Only Rimon”. Rimon leadership then turned to Rimon/Berklee graduate, pianist and arranger Ronen Shmueli with one simple instruction: to develop a program outline and to dream big. The Rimon Jazz Institute was born.
This high-profile jazz performance program, which has grown to an average enrollment of more than 60 students, is designed for talented young musicians with an emphasis on jazz performance. The program concentrates on advanced skills in contemporary improvisation, jazz composition and arranging and individual style development. Students are admitted to the program by audition or by recruitment (Ronen Shmueli uses the analogy of his role as like that of an NBA draft scout) Its graduates have gone on to become leaders in the field.
Nothing tells this story better than those who make it happen! Check out this video to learn more about this remarkable program!
Hear from:
Yehuda Eder, President of Rimon School of Music
Tali Yariv-Mashal, General Director of The Beracha Foundation
Ronen Shmueli, Director, the Rimon Jazz Institute
Izhar Schejter, Assistant Managing Director, Rimon School of Music
Ron Savage, Vice President and Executive Director, Berklee College of Music
Sefi Zisling, Faculty, the Rimon Jazz Institute
Rimon Jazz Institute/Berklee Alumni Tom Oren (Piano) and Noa Kahn (Drums)
Gal Motiuk, Faculty at Rimon Akko Campus
Performance clips from Jeff Ballard, Julian Lage, Frank McComb with Rimon Jazz Institute students
