Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,717 in the last 365 days.

Dual Alumni from Rimon School of Music & Berklee Appear on GRAMMYⓇ-Nominated Album

Berklee Indian Music Ensemble GRAMMY Nominee

Shuruaat - Nominated for Best Global Music Album

Berklee Indian Music Ensemble SHURUAAT is Nominated for Best Global Music Album of the Year

Rimon/Berklee Alumni keep heating up the charts and making a mark on the global music industry.”
— Darcie Nicole
BURLINGTON, CT, ISRAEL, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The numerous faculty, student, and alumni participants in Berklee's critically acclaimed Berklee Indian Ensemble woke up to phenomenal news on November 16 that The Recording AcademyⓇ had officially nominated their long-awaited album SHURUAAT for a GRAMMYⓇ Award in the Best Global Music Album category the night before.

Rimon School of Music, Israel's first and largest contemporary music program, is also Berklee's first, largest, and longest-standing Global Partner School. Every year, several Rimon students continue their studies at Berklee and, very often, they find themselves as players in the best of the best Berklee ensembles.

The Berklee Indian Ensemble is no exception. Piloted as a special project by then-student-now-faculty Annette Philip (Director), the ensemble attracts a global cast of musicians, arrangers, composers, and producers who share a passion for Indian music.

GRAMMYⓇ Nominees From Rimon Alumni:
Guy Bernfeld, Bass
Yogev Gabay, Drums/Percussion
Yoel Genin, Guitar
Noa Kahn, Drumset
Yotam Ishay, Keyboards/Accordian
Shai Portugaly, Keyboards/Voice

Rimon would like to congratulate its alumni who featured on Shuruaat and will wait excitedly for the 65th Annual GRAMMYⓇ Awards results on February 5th, 2023.

Darcie Nicole
Intent Impact Marketing
+1 857-240-5249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dual Alumni from Rimon School of Music & Berklee Appear on GRAMMYⓇ-Nominated Album

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.