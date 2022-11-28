Dual Alumni from Rimon School of Music & Berklee Appear on GRAMMYⓇ-Nominated Album
Berklee Indian Music Ensemble SHURUAAT is Nominated for Best Global Music Album of the Year
Rimon/Berklee Alumni keep heating up the charts and making a mark on the global music industry.”BURLINGTON, CT, ISRAEL, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The numerous faculty, student, and alumni participants in Berklee's critically acclaimed Berklee Indian Ensemble woke up to phenomenal news on November 16 that The Recording AcademyⓇ had officially nominated their long-awaited album SHURUAAT for a GRAMMYⓇ Award in the Best Global Music Album category the night before.
— Darcie Nicole
Rimon School of Music, Israel's first and largest contemporary music program, is also Berklee's first, largest, and longest-standing Global Partner School. Every year, several Rimon students continue their studies at Berklee and, very often, they find themselves as players in the best of the best Berklee ensembles.
The Berklee Indian Ensemble is no exception. Piloted as a special project by then-student-now-faculty Annette Philip (Director), the ensemble attracts a global cast of musicians, arrangers, composers, and producers who share a passion for Indian music.
GRAMMYⓇ Nominees From Rimon Alumni:
Guy Bernfeld, Bass
Yogev Gabay, Drums/Percussion
Yoel Genin, Guitar
Noa Kahn, Drumset
Yotam Ishay, Keyboards/Accordian
Shai Portugaly, Keyboards/Voice
Rimon would like to congratulate its alumni who featured on Shuruaat and will wait excitedly for the 65th Annual GRAMMYⓇ Awards results on February 5th, 2023.
Darcie Nicole
Intent Impact Marketing
+1 857-240-5249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn