Rimon School of Music Visiting Artist & Israeli Pop Star Noga Erez Releases "NAILS" with Missy Elliott
Rimon School of Music welcomes top talent as part of its visiting artist seriesRAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimon School of Music was pleased to learn about the latest release by ISRAELI pop star NOGA EREZ - NAILS featuring Hip-Hop magnate MISSY ELLIOTT. Noga - whose music is an eclectic blend of EDM, Jazz, Urban, and forward-thinking Pop - connected with current and prospective students as a visiting artist during an Admissions open house at RIMON SCHOOL OF MUSIC in RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL.
Rimon School of Music is ISRAEL'S LEADING INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC. Rimon is the founding BERKLEE GLOBAL PARTNER with a longstanding credit transfer agreement between the schools. Many Rimon alumni move on to continue studies at Berklee. Missy Elliott earned an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee in 2020.
Rimon School of Music alumni make up a majority of the fabric of Israeli music culture; in Israel and around the world. In addition to its robust 3-year curriculum for Hebrew-speaking Israelis, Rimon offers a one-year program taught in the English language for the benefit of GAP YEAR students and new IMMIGRANTS (OLIM) to Israel.
