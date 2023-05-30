Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Fasteners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Fasteners Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial fasteners market forecast, the industrial fasteners market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 110.6 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global industrial fasteners industry is due to the increasing demand for construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial fasteners market share. Major industrial fasteners companies include Arconic Corporation, Acument Global Technologies Inc., Dokka Fasteners AS, LISI Group, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Inc.

Industrial Fasteners Market Segments

●By Type: Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, Aerospace Grade

●By Raw Material: Metal, Plastic

●By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Plumbing Products, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial fasteners are a broad category of devices and tools used to permanently or semi-permanently connect two or more components/parts together. They are robust and secure, and are commonly used to promote safety by connecting joints.

The Table Of Content For The Industrial Fasteners Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Industrial Fasteners Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Industrial Fasteners Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC