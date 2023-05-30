Captivating Memoir by Erika K. Wolf: Cancer & Other Things I'm Grateful For, Now Available Exclusively on Amazon

Erika K. Wolf's memoir, Cancer & Other Things I'm Grateful For is available on Amazon. Erika reads from her memoir at her national book tour kickoff in Darby, Montana. In June, Erika will take the stage at the highly anticipated Holistic Lifestyle Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida. Erika will be presenting a lecture at the July 6th meeting of the Central Ohio chapter of the American Holistic Nurses Association and their partnership with the nursing program at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio. In Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For, Erika shares her personal journey, recounting how she navigated an advanced form of breast cancer through the integration of holistic therapies and learning the power of positive self-advocacy.

Erika K. Wolf's compelling and uplifting book invites readers worldwide to embark on an impactful journey of resilience and self-empowerment.

Cancer is a tough topic to discuss and an even tougher disease to go through. It is my mission to help make this incredibly difficult situation a little easier for others.” — Erika K. Wolf

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika K. Wolf, acclaimed author, speaker, and cancer survivor has announced the highly anticipated release of her transformative memoir, Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For: How Self-Advocacy and Integrative Medicine Led To Holistic Healing, now exclusively available for presale, on Amazon. This compelling and uplifting book invites readers worldwide to embark on an impactful journey of resilience, self-empowerment, and the remarkable potential of integrative medicine in overcoming the challenges that often come with a cancer diagnosis.

In Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For, Erika fearlessly chronicles her personal journey, recounting being diagnosed with HER2+ stage III locally advanced invasive ductal carcinoma – aka breast cancer, at the age of 43. Her 18 months of treatment included chemotherapy, mastectomy, radiation, and reconstruction. The book shares how Erika navigated this advanced form of breast cancer through the integration of holistic therapies and learning the power of positive self-advocacy

With unwavering honesty, she invites readers into the depths of her experience, from the harrowing days of diagnosis and treatment to the healing and transformation she experienced through alternative therapies. Erika's memoir is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the meaningful impact that gratitude and self-advocacy can have on our lives.

On May 25th, Erika kicked off her book tour with a reading and signing in Darby, Montana. As part of her nationwide tour, Erika is captivating audiences with a series of inspiring book signings, appearances, and high-profile speaker events, spanning from her hometown of East Liverpool, Ohio, to Matthews and China Grove, North Carolina. On July 8, 2023, she will be a featured guest at Author Alley during the prestigious local book fair held at LoganBerry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Erika's transformative tour will reach its pinnacle in June, as she takes the stage at the highly anticipated Holistic Lifestyle Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida. This extraordinary three-day event, known as one of the world's largest conferences merging Eastern and Western evidence-based approaches to holistic lifestyle medicine, will draw over 8,000 attendees from across the globe. Then, on Thursday, July 6th, Erika will be leading a lecture at the July meeting of the Central Ohio chapter of the American Holistic Nurses Association in partnership with the nursing program at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio.

Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For: How Self-Advocacy and Integrative Medicine Led To Holistic Healing is a beacon of hope, courage, and inspiration for individuals facing their own health challenges, or the challenges of loved ones while seeking alternative paths to recovery. Readers can now embark on their own transformative journey and embrace the extraordinary potential for healing and growth within themselves – no matter how overwhelming the challenge.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact Erika K. Wolf’s PR representatives at: info@exv-agency.com.

About Erika K. Wolf:

Erika K. Wolf is an acclaimed author, speaker, and cancer survivor. Her unwavering belief in the power of gratitude, self-advocacy, and holistic healing guided her through a transformative journey in the face of an advanced breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and ultimate recovery. Through her memoir, Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For, Erika shares her remarkable story to inspire others confronting adversity and fosters an environment of building a positive mindset through self-love, in the face of overwhelming personal challenges.

Erika K. Wolf’s Upcoming Book Tour Dates Include:

• Holistic Lifestyle Conference and Expo: Wednesday, May 31 to June 4, Orlando FL

• AHNACO, Bexley, Ohio: Thursday, July 6 from 7 to 8:30 PM ET

• Author Alley, Loganberry Books, Shaker Heights, Ohio: Saturday, July 8 from 12 to 4:30 PM ET

• Yoga Roots, Cleveland Heights, Ohio: Sunday, July 9 from 10:30 am to 1 PM ET

• Yoga in the Park, East Liverpool, Ohio: Monday, July 10 from 6:30 to 7:45 PM ET

• Pear Tree Shop, East Liverpool, Ohio: Thursday, July 13 from 1 to 3 PM ET

• Magnolia Grove Spa and Wellness Collective, China Grove, NC: Friday, July 21

Visit: www.erikakwolf.com for updates and additional tour dates and appearances.

Erika K. Wolf talks "Gratitude" on the Moments With Nderru podcast.