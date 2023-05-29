Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 300 block of M Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, May 28, 2023, on a Metro railcar, while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station, located in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Metro Transit Police and MPD officers responded for the report of a shooting victim, on the Metro train, inside of the Navy Yard Metro Station. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, MD.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred inside of the railcar while it was traveling to the Waterfront Metro Station. The Metro train operator was alerted to the shooting as the train arrived at the Navy Yard Metro Station, where the train was ultimately stopped, and police were notified.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.