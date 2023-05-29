Dolphin & Bee: Nicolas of Palm Beach Dives into Mass Market with New Lifestyle Brand Inspired by Cousteau's Wisdom

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach, renowned for its elite luxury goods, is making a splash with the launch of Dolphin & Bee, a diverse and affordable new lifestyle brand aimed at reaching a broader audience. Inspired by the words of the legendary explorer Jacques Cousteau, Dolphin & Bee celebrates the simple yet profound joy of existence, encouraging customers to marvel at life and embrace their aspirations.

The diverse product range includes clothing, accessories, fragrances, jewelry, personal health care products, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals. Lisa Pamintaun, owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, expressed her enthusiasm for the new venture: "Dolphin & Bee will launch unique and innovative proprietary products enriched by our extensive pipeline of patents and trademarks. The brand will also incorporate a vibrant mix of legacy and new names, such as Real Boxer, Balzac, and Bollettieri Sports."

Dolphin & Bee's parent company, Intellectual Properties International Holdings, is a driving force in the intellectual property industry. As a global pioneer responsible for unlocking the potential of several multibillion-dollar markets, their expertise and strategies will help propel Dolphin & Bee to new heights.

As it combines the essence of Jacques Cousteau's wisdom with a strong foundation in innovation and intellectual property, Dolphin & Bee has the potential to position itself at the forefront of the lifestyle brand market. Keep an eye out for the first collection and products launching soon, as Nicolas of Palm Beach welcomes you to explore the complete Dolphin & Bee experience.