Berlin Barracks / Two vehicle crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3003095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2023 at approximately 1454 hours
STREET: US RT 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Beaver Meadow Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ilyana Valadakis
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: CVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Tricia Scribner
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Hip and extremities
HOSPITAL: CVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, troopers responded to a report of a two vehicle, head on collision on US RT 2 in the area of Beaver Meadow Road in the Town of Marshfield. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of Valadakis crossing the center line and colliding into the vehicle operated by Scribner. Both Scribner and Valadakis were transported to CVMC to be evaluated for injuries sustained.
