Berlin Barracks / Two vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:     23A3003095           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riegler

STATION:        Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2023 at approximately 1454 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Beaver Meadow Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:   Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ilyana Valadakis

AGE:      16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: CVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Tricia Scribner

AGE:      43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Hip and extremities

HOSPITAL: CVMC

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, troopers responded to a report of a two vehicle, head on collision on US RT 2 in the area of Beaver Meadow Road in the Town of Marshfield. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of Valadakis crossing the center line and colliding into the vehicle operated by Scribner. Both Scribner and Valadakis were transported to CVMC to be evaluated for injuries sustained.

 

 

     

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

