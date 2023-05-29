Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,038 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Kidnapping / Assault suspect sought

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2002805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                    

STATION:       St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  05/19/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Road, Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:   Nichole J. Cloutier                                            

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown at this time / Possibly in the Franklin or Caledonia area

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date VSP began an investigation of an alleged condition of release violation involving Nichole Cloutier, age 36, who had been ordered by the court (Caledonia County) to reside at a Bakersfield residence 24-hours a day following her release from court on May 11, 2023.  This was among several court ordered conditions imposed upon Cloutier following her arraignment on charges of Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault.

 

Investigation determined that Cloutier had left the residence, violating the court ordered conditions. On May 25, 2023 an arrest warrant was issued for Cloutier and bail was set at $50,000. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cloutier is asked to contact the nearest VSP barracks or local police department.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Kidnapping / Assault suspect sought

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more