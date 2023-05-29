St. Albans Barracks // Kidnapping / Assault suspect sought
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002805
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Road, Bakersfield
VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Nichole J. Cloutier
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown at this time / Possibly in the Franklin or Caledonia area
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date VSP began an investigation of an alleged condition of release violation involving Nichole Cloutier, age 36, who had been ordered by the court (Caledonia County) to reside at a Bakersfield residence 24-hours a day following her release from court on May 11, 2023. This was among several court ordered conditions imposed upon Cloutier following her arraignment on charges of Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault.
Investigation determined that Cloutier had left the residence, violating the court ordered conditions. On May 25, 2023 an arrest warrant was issued for Cloutier and bail was set at $50,000. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cloutier is asked to contact the nearest VSP barracks or local police department.