St. Albans Barracks // Kidnapping / Assault suspect sought

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2002805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Road, Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Nichole J. Cloutier

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown at this time / Possibly in the Franklin or Caledonia area

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date VSP began an investigation of an alleged condition of release violation involving Nichole Cloutier, age 36, who had been ordered by the court (Caledonia County) to reside at a Bakersfield residence 24-hours a day following her release from court on May 11, 2023. This was among several court ordered conditions imposed upon Cloutier following her arraignment on charges of Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint and Aggravated Assault.

Investigation determined that Cloutier had left the residence, violating the court ordered conditions. On May 25, 2023 an arrest warrant was issued for Cloutier and bail was set at $50,000. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cloutier is asked to contact the nearest VSP barracks or local police department.