St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct by Use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 10:39 AM
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication
ACCUSED: Scott Duso
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/23, the Vermont State Police-St. Albans investigated a threatening complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Scott Duso had sent messages constituting threats and disorderly conduct to a former domestic partner. Duso was cited to appear in court on 7/18/23 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/18/23 08:30 AM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.