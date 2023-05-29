Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct by Use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication

CASE#: 23A2002999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:       Corporal Adam Marchand                      

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/27/23  10:39 AM

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication

 

ACCUSED:  Scott Duso                                 

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 5/27/23, the Vermont State Police-St. Albans investigated a threatening complaint.  Subsequent investigation revealed that Scott Duso had sent messages constituting threats and disorderly conduct to a former domestic partner.  Duso was cited to appear in court on 7/18/23 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:       7/18/23    08:30 AM     

COURT:  Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

