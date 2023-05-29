St. Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct by Use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2002999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/27/23 10:39 AM

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication

ACCUSED: Scott Duso

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/23, the Vermont State Police-St. Albans investigated a threatening complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Scott Duso had sent messages constituting threats and disorderly conduct to a former domestic partner. Duso was cited to appear in court on 7/18/23 at 08:30 AM to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communication.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/18/23 08:30 AM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.