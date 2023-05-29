Real Boxer & Nicolas of Palm Beach Unveil Chic and Concealed Clothing Line for the Ultimate Fashion and Security Fusion

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Boxer, a well-known brand of underwear and leisure wear originating as the house brand of Wards, has announced its new partnership with luxury fashion boutique Nicolas of Palm Beach. Together, they will introduce a clothing line for the 2023/2024 fashion season. Reviving and expanding the original brand's motto – "Everyday is a fight" – the joint collection will offer innovative clothing solutions, designed with secret compartments for the ultimate sense of security and style.

The exclusive collaboration brings a new level of convenience in clothing, as the secret compartments can discreetly conceal valuables or protective devices. The new line aims to appeal to style-conscious individuals who value security and sophistication.

As part of this collaboration, Real Boxer will also be launching a concealed swimwear line. These swim trunks will include watertight secret compartments, perfect for holding essential items such as keys, money, and important documents. This feature allows customers to feel at ease at Palm Beach or any waterside retreat, knowing their valuables are safe while they relax and unwind.

This collection is backed by the expertise of parent company Worldipi.com, a global leader in intellectual property. Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Lisa Pamintuan, states, "We are delighted at the interest in our products, and the brand is excited to be joining forces with and co-branding Real Boxer and other iconic brands."

With the blend of fashion and security, this partnership between Real Boxer and Nicolas of Palm Beach is poised to make an impact on the leisure wear industry, with new innovations for the modern consumer. For details on the entire Concealed Collection, stay tuned for the upcoming launch in the 2023/2024 fashion season.

Real Boxer and Nicolas of Palm Beach Unveil Chic and Concealed Clothing Line for the Ultimate Fashion and Security Fusion