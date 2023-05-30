Global CFD Broker RaiseFX Announces The Addition of OZOW, powered by Rapid Payments in South Africa

RaiseFX Global CFD Broker

CAPETOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RaiseFX, a leading multi-regulated CFD broker, is pleased to announce the addition of Ozow, powered by Rapid Payments (https://ozow.com/) to its list of partner payments service providers in South Africa. This new strategic partnership will allow RaiseFX to offer its customers a wider range of payment options, making it quicker, safer, and more convenient for them to use RaiseFX’s trading services.

Ozow, powered by Rapid Payments is one of South Africa’s fastest growing fintechs, changing the finance landscape by creating cashless and contactless payment solutions. It offers a range of payment options, including Capitec Pay. With the addition of Ozow, powered by Rapid Payments to RaiseFX’s network, customers will be able to choose the payment method that works best for them, making their client experience more seamless and hassle-free.

"We are very excited to partner with Ozow, powered by Rapid Payments to offer our customers more payment options," said Dany Mawas, CCO of RaiseFX. Thousands of businesses and individuals in South Africa trust Ozow, powered by Rapid Payments as a payment solution. Our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience has driven us to partner with the best payment service providers in the game, Ozow, powered by Rapid Payments being most definitely one of the main ones” exclaimed Mawas. "With their cutting-edge payment technology, our customers will have access to faster processing times, lower fees, and unmatched convenience, making payment a breeze."

This new strategic partnership is just one of many initiatives that RaiseFX has undertaken to improve its customer experience in Africa. RaiseFX prides itself on breaking new ground and setting the pace for others to follow, and Ozow’s addition is proof of its dedication to innovation. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and support, and this new partnership is a testament to that commitment.

About RaiseFX

With now over 30,000 active traders and 1,200 partners worldwide, RaiseFX is a multi-regulated CFD broker that has been making waves in the financial industry. The company is currently expanding its presence in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a truly global player. The company is committed to delivering a first-class customer experience and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

For more information, visit www.raisefx.com.