Derby Barracks / Violation Order Against Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002495

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2023 / 1826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cheney Road, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Order Against Stalking

ACCUSED: Donald Bessette

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2023, at approximately 1826 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of a stalking order. After subsequent investigation, Donald Bessette was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Bessette was later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/2023 / 1PM

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.