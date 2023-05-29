Derby Barracks / Violation Order Against Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A5002495
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/27/2023 / 1826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cheney Road, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Violation Order Against Stalking
ACCUSED: Donald Bessette
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2023, at approximately 1826 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of a stalking order. After subsequent investigation, Donald Bessette was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Bessette was later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/2023 / 1PM
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.