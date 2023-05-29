Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,005 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Violation Order Against Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5002495

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola                             

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/27/2023   /   1826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cheney Road, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Order Against Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Donald Bessette                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/27/2023, at approximately 1826 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of a stalking order. After subsequent investigation, Donald Bessette was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Bessette was later released with a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/2023   /   1PM    

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Violation Order Against Stalking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more