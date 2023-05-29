Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents : Fist to the Sky from American rockers Nic Andrea & The Verdict
Track Title: Fist to the Sky Genre: Rock Launch Date: 26th May 2023 ISRC Code: USDY42383209LOS ANGELES, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fist to the Sky" is the third release by LA-based rock band Nic Andrea & The Verdict and the lead release from the band’s debut EP, A Night at the Wrecking Yard Pt. 1.
Vocalist Nic Andrea, who also wrote the song, explained that how it differs from its prior releases. "Although it still has our hallmark classic rock energy," Nic explains, "other influences organically seeped into the mélange, from The Jackson 5 to Louie Armstrong to The Pointer Sisters." The latter reference is particularly apt given that the band's keyboardist, Gary Swan, previously served as musical director of the Pointer Sisters.
But apart from this unique fusion, Nic shares that the song's true value can be found in its words. "It’s about all of us, and it's for all of us - the chaos of our world and how we cope with it."
The frenetic nature of the song is also displayed in the music video which features time lapse clips of Southern California landmarks. Only half-jokingly, Nic adds, "if you don't absolutely love this song, there's probably something really wrong with you!"
