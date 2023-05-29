The Ambassador of Poland presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

29/05/2023

On May 29, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Rafal Poborski.

M.Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed her hope that his activities would contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

The parties also considered the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations, including the exchange of experience in the legislative sphere.

The expediency of updating and expanding the legal framework of the two countries was expressed.