Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting Incident in Sumter County, GA

Sumter County, GA (May 29, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance after a shooting incident at the American Legion Club on Highway 20 in Sumter County, GA that ended with two people shot. One of the two victims has died.

The shooting incident happened on Monday, May 29, 2023, at around 1:15 a.m. There were numerous witnesses to the shooting, and we are asking for anyone who has information about this incident to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus (region 3) at 229-931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.