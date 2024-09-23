Evans County and Tattnall County, GA (September 23, 2024) — The GBI has arrested and charged Deonte Rashavius Miller, age 32, of Macon, Georgia, with Armed Robbery, Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in connection to a series of armed robberies in Evans and Tattnall Counties.

On September 17, 2024, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an armed robbery that occurred at a home in Tattnall County. On September 18, 2024, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Claxton Poultry. Investigators suspected that the two robberies were related.

On September 16, 2024, two separate robberies occurred involving women who visited the Xpress Food Mart-Chevron Gas Station on South Duval Street in Claxton, Georgia. One victim was followed to her home in Tattnall County where she was robbed at gunpoint. The other victim was followed to her workplace where she was robbed in the parking lot.

Through the investigation, GBI agents identified Miller as a suspect in both robberies. Miller was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

Investigators with the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office and the Evans County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI in this investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.