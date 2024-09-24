Waycross, GA (September 24, 2024) – At the request of the Ware County School Police Department, GBI agents are investigating reports of a shooting at Ware County High School.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, a teacher and students believed they heard gunshots in the hallway outside of their classroom. The teacher activated the emergency protocol system, which alerted law enforcement, who arrived in force and determined there was no threat to the students or faculty. The Ware County School Police Department then requested the GBI to investigate to determine the source of the noise that was thought to be gunshots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ware County School Police Department at (912) 283-8656, or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.