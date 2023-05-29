‘SINCE I BEEN DOWN’ at NYC Independent Film Festival
What prison does to children
An American story showcasing a city decimated by drugs, poverty, and fear.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York special attention to a documentary about what prison does to children.
— Gilda Sheppard, director
‘SINCE I BEEN DOWN’ by Gilda Sheppard shows the power of children who get sentenced to life in prison, due to the three-strikes law. A lot of those children, now adults nearly forty years later, created a true path to justice from inside their prison walls. But today sixteen states continue to keep children in prison for life.
Sheppard: “This became more than a prison film. It became an American story showcasing one city, Tacoma, Washington as an example of ‘Everytown, USA’ through the eyes of a community decimated by drugs, poverty, and fear.”
Director Gilda Sheppard is an award-winning filmmaker who has screened her documentaries throughout the United States and African countries. Her documentaries include stories of resilience of Liberian women and children refugees in Ghana.
‘SINCE I BEEN DOWN’ - Wednesday June 7, 2023 – 6.00pm Theater 2
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
