CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Des Moines, IA
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
This is the most critical time, not only for the pet, but for the pet owners as well. It is so important that everyone involved feels comfortable and supported during this time,”DES MOINES, IA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Des Moines, IA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Caitlin Klepper
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear from families so often; sharing their heartfelt appreciation that they were able to say ‘goodbye’ to their beloved pet in their own home,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia. “I hope that every family in the Des Moines area becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet.”
"In home euthanasia is a service veterinarians can provide unlike any other. This is the most critical time, not only for the pet, but for the pet owners as well. It is so important that everyone involved feels comfortable and supported during this time," says Dr. Caitlin Klepper, a veterinarian with over 6 years of experience. “Every veterinarian strives to make the euthanasia process as comforting as possible, but working in a stationary building doesn’t always allow you to step away from the clinic. Especially in a high demand area like Des Moines and its surrounding cities. I want to be able to fill this responsibility for the local veterinarians and their clients.”
Dr. Klepper services Des Moines, IA and surrounding neighborhoods including Ankeny, West Des Moines, Urbandale, Waukee, Johnston, Altoona, Indianola, Clive, Grimes, Norwalk, Pella, Pleasant Hill, Knoxville, Bondurant, Perry, Adel, Winterset, Osceola, Polk City
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
4. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Des Moines. Aftercare begins at $45, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Ocala, FL; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL: Columbus, OH; Ithaca, NY; and Phoenix, AZ. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
