Eraspace Names VWO As Its Experimentation Engine to Optimize Digital Experiences
VWO becomes the choice of Eraspace in Indonesia for driving experience optimization
We have partnered with VWO to improve our customers' experience and optimize our Eraspace website through CRO. Additionally, VWO has played an important role in our product development and design.”JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesian smart retailer Eraspace selects VWO to optimize customer experiences and scale conversions across its digital touchpoints. Its priority is to create an easy and reliable online gadget shopping experience. Using VWO’s world-leading experimentation suite of products, Eraspace can run powerful A/B, split, multivariate, multi-page, and multi-device tests to turn visitors into paying customers.
— Jeffry Widjaja, Head of Digital Product Management at PT Erafone Dotcom
With VWO’s testing engine, Eraspace can track multiple metrics for an A/B test to measure its impact across the entire funnel and make informed business decisions. It can also understand user journeys and identify any conversion roadblocks using behavior analytics tools such as session recordings, heatmaps, surveys, form analytics, and funnels.
Jeffry Widjaja, Head of Digital Product Management at PT Erafone Dotcom, added, "As a company that values customer satisfaction, we highly recommend VWO to other businesses looking to enhance their customer experience and product development. At PT Erafone Dotcom, we have partnered with VWO to improve our customers' experience and optimize our Eraspace website through CRO. Their A/B testing tool has been beneficial in this process. Additionally, VWO has played an important role in our product development and design."
Eraspace is "The Biggest Omni Channel Platform in Indonesia.” Eraspace provides attractive offers and the best services, such as buying online pick up in store, easy payment, product return facilities, membership, and customer service.
VWO’s mature platform will offer the most robust experience optimization strategy to delight & engage audiences and put Eraspace on a growth trajectory.
About Eraspace
Eraspace is a product of PT Erafone Dotcom, a subsidiary of PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk. Eraspace is a gadgets and lifestyle retailer in Indonesia that provides official guaranteed products from various well-known brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Microsoft, Asus, Xiaomi, Oppo, LG, Vivo, Sony, Acer, Garmin, DJI, and GoPro besides the wide selection of operator products as well as complementary gadget accessories.
Eraspace has collaborated with large corporations, including Telkomsel, Indosat, XL, and trusted banks such as Mandiri, BCA, BRI, BNI, CIMB NIAGA, and many others. Start shopping for gadgets online only at eraspace.com
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit https://vwo.com/
