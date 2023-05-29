MAM calls for submission of exhibition proposals for the International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia

MACAU, May 29 - In order to promote contemporary art of Macao to international audiences, the Macao Museum of Art, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is now calling for submission of exhibition proposals for the “60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China” from today until 28 July. All interested teams are welcome to submit proposals and the outstanding proposal will have the opportunity to be featured in the international art exhibition in Venice, Italy in April 2024 together with other exceptional works from around the globe.

Exhibition proposals for the “Collateral Event from Macao, China” must be submitted in teams. Each team must consist of at least two members, including one curator, and the participating artist(s) and the proposer must be holders of a valid Macao Permanent Resident Identity Card. All members of the team must be aged 18 or above and at least one of them must have experience in participating in open contemporary art exhibitions and obtain a degree in an art major. The selection jury will comprise experts in the relevant fields and representatives from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and the selection results will be announced in September this year.

The “International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia”, established in 1895, is the most long-standing art biennial and one of the three major art exhibitions worldwide. Considered the largest international platform for contemporary artistic exchange, the event attracted over 800,000 tourists and art aficionados from around the world in 2022. It has been the eighth time that MAM has participated in this artistic event under the name of “Macao, China” since 2007. A total of 19 artists have participated in the exhibition on behalf of Macao, China, thereby promoting Macao’s contemporary art on the international stage and allowing audiences from around the world to understand the artistic creations in Macao. Adriano Pedrosa is the curator of the “60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia”. For more information about the event, please visit www.labiennale.org.

The rules and regulations and application forms for the call for submission of exhibition proposals can be browsed or downloaded at the website of the Macao Museum of Art (www.MAM.gov.mo). For enquiries, please email to MAM@icm.gov.mo or contact MAM through tel. no. 87919859 during office hours.