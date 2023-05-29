Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for April 2023

MACAU, May 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 129 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in April 2023, an increase of 8 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 10.6% to 43,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April rose by 50.0 percentage points year-on-year to 79.8%; the rates for 3-star (86.1%) and 2-star hotels (85.9%) both exceeded 80%, representing respective growth of 49.9 percentage points and 48.0 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in April leapt by 199.0% year-on-year to 1,101,000; guests from mainland China (739,000), Hong Kong (254,000) and Taiwan (18,000) jumped by 202.2%, 1,171.4% and 407.3% respectively, whereas local guests (45,000) dropped by 52.8%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests shortened by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.6 nights.

In the first four months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 38.2 percentage points year-on-year to 76.2%. The number of guests soared by 118.4% year-on-year to 3,806,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

In April, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 97,000; meanwhile, a total of 34,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 1,580.1% year-on-year. In the first four months of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 209,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies surged by 676.6% year-on-year to 100,000.