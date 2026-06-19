2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races: China Nanhai Jiujiang retained Open and Women’s titles of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race

MACAU, June 19 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A., and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the final day of the SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2026 took place today (19 June), the day of the Tung Ng Festival, at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. This year, the event collaborated with the Cultural Affairs Bureau to host the project “Art Everywhere – Cultural vibes at the weekend”, creating a lakeside carnival themed around “Dragon Boat Racing” (an item on the Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Macao). This initiative seamlessly merged traditional culture and athletic sports into a leisure experience, fully showcasing the unique charm of Macao’s integrated tourism, culture, and sports development.

After a series of thrilling races, China Nanhai Jiujiang displayed overwhelming strength as they successfully defended their championship titles in both the Open and Women’s categories of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), while setting a new event record in the Open category. Meanwhile, Tianjin University of Sport emerged victorious in the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). Chief Executive Mr. Sam Hou Fai enjoyed the races on-site and hosted the eye-dotting ceremony and award presentation ceremony.

The final day of the 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Race featured the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m), as well as the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines competed with local teams for the championships.

In the grand final of the Open Category, which served as the grand finale, six powerful teams—namely the Macao, China Selection Team, Hengqin Jiangke Dragon Boat Club, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Thailand National Team, SJM Golden Jubilee, and Hong Kong, China Team, competed for the championship title. After the race began, China Nanhai Jiujiang led all the way, with the Thailand National Team and Hengqin Jiangke Dragon Boat Club following closely behind. In the end, China Nanhai Jiujiang broke the tournament record with a time of 1:48.485 to win the championship. Thailand National Team finished in second place with a time of 1:50.143, and Hengqin Jiangke Dragon Boat Club took third place with a time of 1:51.022. The Macao, China Selection Team, SJM Golden Jubilee, and the Hong Kong, China Team, ranked fourth to sixth, respectively.

The Women’s Category Grand Final saw an equally intense battle among the six teams: Macao, China Selection Team, Hong Kong, China Team, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Thailand National Team, Singapore National Team, and Galaxy Pearl. Seeking to defend its title, China Nanhai Jiujiang held a firm grip on the leading position throughout the entire race, successfully securing the title for the 12th consecutive time with a time of 1:59.193. Thailand National Team chased fiercely to claim second place in 2:03.661, while Singapore National Team claimed third in 2:04.694. Hong Kong, China Team finished fourth, followed by Galaxy Pearl and Macao, China Selection Team in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

In the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), Tianjin University of Sport clinched the championship title with a time of 1:55.808. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and the University of Macau followed with times of 1:58.997 and 2:00.002 earning second and third places. Foshan University, Macau University of Science and Technology, and Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Teams that fell short of qualifying for the Grand Final competed in various divisions. In the Open Category B-Final, Hong Kong China Ching Fung Dragon claimed first place, followed by Singapore National Team, and Sands China. In the C-Final, Kinglink Dragonboat Team, secured the top spot, with Galaxy Stars and Macau Fishermen's Mutual Assistance Association Tong Sam finishing second and third, respectively. In the D-Final, the winners were Shun Tak Group – Macau Tower, Europe Timepieces, and Shunde Xingtan Natives Association of Macau. In the Women’s Category B-Final, Philippines Dragon Boat Federation took first place, with SJM Lotus and Wynn, finishing second and third.

The Best Drummer award went to Tian Wenfei of Macau University of Science and Technology, while Lai Io Keong of Macau Fishermen's Mutual Assistance Association Tong Sam won the Best Steersman award.

Guests at the award presentation ceremony included: Mr. Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Mr. Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Ms. Bian Lixin, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council; Ms. Lin Yuan, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Timothy Fok, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Mr. Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation; Mr. Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; and Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

This year, the event continued to invite cultural and artistic groups to stage parade performances during the races. Themed around the intangible cultural heritage of "Dragon Boat Racing," these vibrant, carnival-style performances infuse distinctive Latin dance and modern pop choreography into traditional elements. By combining traditional dragon boats, dragon dances, and drum troupes, the parades dynamically capture the powerful and surging spirit of the dragon boat races, injecting brand-new vitality and contemporary flair into this long-standing cultural tradition.

Meanwhile, the race venue, Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, and the adjacent Anim’Arte NAM VAN hosted the “SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival 2026”. The carnival featured themed photo zones as well as various booths selling snacks, beverages, fun games, and cultural and creative products, including those themed around dragon boat sports. Interactive magic shows, balloon twisting, and street music performances were also arranged on-site to create a joyful, carnival atmosphere.

On the day of the Tung Ng Festival (19 June), the Cultural Affairs Bureau continued to present the “Art Everywhere – Cultural Vibes at the Weekend” event at Anim’Arte NAM VAN. This initiative showcased the beauty of intangible cultural heritage through traditional festivities. At the lawn plaza stage, the event presented the Drunken Dragon Dance, a national-level intangible cultural heritage item from the " Feast of the Drunken Dragon ". Additionally, the "Ou Kong Si San Kit Yee Tong Chinese Martial Arts and Fitness Association" delivered "Auspicious Dragon and Lion Display," a performance from Macao's inventory of intangible cultural heritage. These groups also performed flash mobs around the white tent and Anim’Arte NAM VAN area, creating a rich and jubilant festive atmosphere for the thrilling races.

Furthermore, the on-site interactive experience booths extended their opening hours, offering a series of activities packed with intangible cultural heritage elements, such as dragon boat model handicraft workshops, DIY cloisonné-style festive insulated coasters, botanical pounding prints, and a Drunken Dragon Dance experience workshop. The “Art Everywhere – Cultural Vibes at the Weekend” event will continue from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM on the subsequent dates of June 20, 21, 27, and 28, presenting a diverse lineup of performances, creative handicraft workshops, and reading activities. Additionally, an inflatable football field has been set up on the lawn area to provide a fun and interactive leisure space for families.

For more information, please visit the official website of the “Macao International Dragon Boat Races” at www.macaodragonboat.com, the Cultural Affairs Bureau website www.icm.gov.mo, or follow the Facebook pages "Macao Major Sporting Events" and "IC Art", the official WeChat accounts "澳門體育" (Desporto de Macau) and "澳門文化局IC" (Instituto Cultural), the WeChat subscription account "澳門特區體育局" (Sports Bureau of Macao SAR), and the Macao activities webpage "Enjoy Macao".