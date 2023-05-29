Playmaker Hockey Academy and HockeyShot Partner to Revolutionize Hockey Skill Development
This exciting partnership will provide members with unprecedented access to cutting-edge training tools, both on and off the ice.SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Playmaker Hockey Academy and HockeyShot Partner to Revolutionize Hockey Skill Development
Sudbury, ON - Playmaker Hockey Academy, the new skills development entity responsible for programs and coaching for local associations in the Sudbury area, is pleased to announce its partnership with HockeyShot, the market leader in hockey skills development. This exciting partnership will provide members with unprecedented access to cutting-edge training tools, both on and off the ice, allowing them to hone their skills at home and reach their full potential.
HockeyShot's training devices for on-ice and off-ice have set the standard for hockey skills development, providing coaches and athletes with the tools they need to train effectively. With a commitment to offering accessible training both at the rink and away from it, HockeyShot has earned a reputation as the go-to source for players and coaches who want to take their skills to the next level.
As the new skills development entity for a dedicated group of local associations, Playmaker Hockey Academy is dedicated to developing complete hockey players with the skillset, hockey IQ, and confidence to achieve their goals. Owner and Director of Player Development Jad Beljo, a Sudbury native, 2nd round OHL draft pick in 2003 and former London Knight and Pro, will lead the charge in developing tailored training programs for all categories and divisions. "I am excited to work with this great group of coaches to help players at all levels improve their skills and reach their full potential," says Beljo. "Our goal is to prepare players for their next level, whether it’s going from A to AA, getting to the OHL or making the jump to Pro. We want to create a positive environment where players can thrive, and become quality people and players for years to come."
For summer 2023, local athletes will have the opportunity to train and hone their skills on the 7000 sqft Extreme Glide Synthetic Ice rink at Chelmsford Arena (pictured above). Additionally, all members will have the opportunity to own HockeyShot Train At Home skill packages designed by Coach Jad, allowing them to bolster their individual skills away from the rink both in-season and off-season. These skill packages are designed to be accessible, affordable, and effective, making it easier than ever for players to train and improve their skills at home.
As a big believer in players putting in the required work at home, Jad is extremely excited to partner with HockeyShot in providing quality training aids at an affordable price. “With the limited amount of ice available in the Sudbury area in the summer and the high cost to rent, players and parents are always looking to find more affordable and practical ways to train. Players are always looking to get an edge, and putting in time at home to improve your game is a perfect and proven way to do it. There are countless stories of great NHLers shooting and working on their game at home, and it’s the reason I provide the players I train with “homework drills” to help reinforce and automate the skills we work on. HockeyShot has top-notch products, and the quality of people and service is unmatched. I’m excited to work with them in providing the local players with these great products to use at home. Players will now have the opportunity to put in quality work at home anytime they want.”
JD Ross, Director of Special Projects at HockeyShot, is thrilled to be partnering with Playmaker Hockey Academy. "We are impressed with the professionalism of Playmaker Hockey's commitment to mainstream and alternative training methods to grow skills from top to bottom through all clubs under the Playmaker Academy umbrella," says Ross. "We are excited to see the results of this partnership and the growth of hockey skills in the Sudbury area."
The partnership between Playmaker Hockey Academy and HockeyShot is a game-changer for the Sudbury area hockey associations. With innovative training tools and tailored programs designed by top coaches, players at all levels will have the opportunity to reach their full potential and make Sudbury a powerhouse in the hockey world.
For more information, please contact:
Jad Beljo
Director of Player Development
Playmaker Hockey Academy
Email: playmakerhockeyacademy@gmail.com
Phone: 705 207 4173
JD Ross
Director of Special Projects
HockeyShot
Email: jd@hockeyshot.com
Phone: 514 641 7825
Rob Emery
Canadawide Sports Inc.
+1 519-653-1232
