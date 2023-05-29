House of Shipping Wins the 'Most Inspiring Supply Chain Consultant of the Year' Award
Prasanth Edassari, Founder and Chief Human Resources Officer, House of Shipping, and Alessandra Ronco, Chief Legal Officer, House of Shipping, receiving the award from Joe Beydoun, Transport Logistics Middle East
Award received at Transport and Logistics Middle East Inspiration Awards
"We are immensely proud and honored to receive this award. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication, expertise, and collaborative efforts of our talented team.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services to clients in the shipping and logistics industry, is pleased to announce it received the award for the 'Most Inspiring Supply Chain Consultant of the Year' category at the recent TLME Inspiration Awards. The awards ceremony, hosted by Transport & Logistics Middle East (TLME), recognized House of Shipping's outstanding contributions, innovation, and exceptional client service in the field of supply chain consulting.
The TLME Inspiration Awards, held in Dubai on the 25th May, celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the transport and logistics industry. With rigorous evaluation and a vote that was open to the public, House of Shipping emerged as the winner against a highly competitive field of nominees in the 'Most Inspiring Supply Chain Consultant of the Year' category.
"We are immensely proud and honored to receive this award," said Prasanth Edassari, Founder and Global Chief Human Resources Officer at House of Shipping. "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication, expertise, and collaborative efforts of our talented team. We are committed to delivering exceptional solutions and driving transformation in the supply chain industry."
House of Shipping's win reaffirms its position as a rising star in supply chain consulting, showcasing its ability to provide innovative and effective solutions to clients. With a focus on delivering measurable results, House of Shipping's expertise in supply chain optimization, logistics strategy, and operational efficiency has been acknowledged by industry experts and peers.
The TLME Inspiration Awards mark a significant milestone for House of Shipping, recognizing commitment to excellence and the pursuit of delivering value to clients. This award further strengthens its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the supply chain consulting domain.
About House of Shipping
Established in 2020, House of Shipping has rapidly emerged as a leading provider of comprehensive business consultancy and advisory services. Our broad spectrum of expertise encompasses Legal Services, Human Resources, Finance and Tax, IT, Commercial, Process and Strategy, and Marketing. While our core clientele hails from the shipping and logistics industry, our services extend to various other sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and business services.
In addition to our core consultancy services, we also offer a range of value-added services that are designed to help our clients maximize their success. From ongoing support and training to innovative technologies and tools, we are committed to providing our clients with everything they need to achieve their goals. With a headquarters in Dubai, House of Shipping also has a significant back-office operation in Chennai, India.
