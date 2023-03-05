SeaLead Launches New Australia to Indian Subcontinent Service
New Service Offers Faster Transit and Increased Capacity For Shippers
We are pleased to launch this new service in response to strong customer demand for connections and reliable service that will offer options for both agricultural and non-agricultural products. ”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaLead Shipping is pleased to announce the launch of a new Australia to India Subcontinent (ASIA) service, connecting major ports in Australia directly to India and Pakistan. The new service will commence in late March.
— Henry Schmidl, Managing Director, Sea Lead
SeaLead's ASIA service will offer one of the fastest transit times between Australia and India and Pakistan, providing customers with a reliable and efficient shipping solution. In addition to serving the agriculture-focused product market, the new service will offer customers the ability to take advantage of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that came into force on 29 December 2022. The ASIA service complements SeaLead’s existing China to Australia (SAE) service and offers further options to companies in Australia and beyond.
The port rotation for the ASIA service will be as follows:
Karachi/ Mundra/ Nhava Sheva/ Port Kelang (West Port)/ Melbourne/ Sydney/ Brisbane/ Port Kelang (West Port)/ Karachi
Commenting on the new service, Henry Schmidl, Managing Director SeaLead, said, “We are pleased to launch this new service in response to strong customer demand for direct connections and a reliable service that will offer options for both agricultural and non-agricultural products. Our ASIA service will enable customers to benefit from greater flexibility and efficiency in their supply chain, providing them with a competitive edge in the market.”
SeaLead, although relatively new to the global shipping industry, has made significant strides in recent years and has achieved a ranking of 19th by industry expert Alphaliner. In line with its commitment to customer satisfaction and expanding its service offerings, this latest service complements SeaLead's existing range of services that link Asia and the Indian Subcontinent, Australasia, Middle East, Mediterranean, Africa and east coast of the United States, as well as intra-Mediterranean and intra-Middle East services. SeaLead will continue to expand and innovate, with the goal of providing unparalleled cargo solutions to its ever-growing customer base.
About SeaLead Shipping
SeaLead Shipping is a privately-owned global shipping line founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore. SeaLead has a presence in 18 countries and is focused on enabling and simplifying international trade among major economies and between emerging markets.
For more information please contact SeaLead Media Contact Toby Edwards at toby.edwards@sea-lead.com or visit sea-lead.com
Toby Edwards
SeaLead
+971 58 168 7932
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn