Volta Shipping Appoints Debjit Sengupta as Managing Director

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volta Shipping is pleased to announce the appointment of Debjit Sengupta as the company's new Managing Director. Sengupta brings with him an impressive background and more than 30 years of experience in shipping and related areas, which makes him an ideal candidate to lead Volta forward.
Sengupta will replace Manikandan Kongattil, who has left the company after four years of exceptional service. During his tenure, Kongattil led the company through a period of significant growth and success, and his contributions will be greatly missed. Sengupta originally joined Volta in early 2019 as a Commercial Director and the role extended into all aspects of the company’s operations. In his new role he will be responsible for all aspects of Volta’s management, with a focus on driving continued growth and success for the company. He will continue to be based in Dubai.
In discussing his appointment, Sengupta said, "I am honored to be leading the team at Volta, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working with our talented and customer-focused team to continue driving expansion and success for the company."
Prior to joining Volta, Sengupta had performed several different roles for Emirates Shipping Line, including commercial, operations, and management positions, in Hong Kong and Dubai. After a successful career at sea, Sengupta had started his liner career with CSAV Norasia in India and Hong Kong
Volta Shipping Services LLC is a Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) based in Dubai and was established in 2017. Volta operates services to various ports in China, Red Sea, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent, Mediterranean, Europe, and South-East Asia and has a fleet of owned and leased containers, including dry, reefer, and specialized types. For more information, please visit http://www.voltacontainerline.com
