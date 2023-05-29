Congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

TAJIKISTAN, May 29 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Honorable Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

I congratulate you and convey my best wishes on the occasion of your victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Turkiye.

The results of this important political event are another proof of the Turkish society's trust in you and its broad support for your constructive policy, which is aimed at the sustainable development of the country and strengthening its influence and prestige in the international arena.

I would like to use this opportunity to emphasize your continued interest in the process of expanding traditional friendly relations and multifaceted beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkiye.

I believe that during your new mandate in this high office, we will continue the constructive interstate dialogue of the parties, and for the benefit of our people, we will further enrich the contents of the long-term partnership relations of the two countries with new practical measures.

I wish you, my dear friend, good health and success in the implementation of your intentions and actions for the further development of your country, and peace, security and continued prosperity to the brotherly people of Turkiye.