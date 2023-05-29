Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive scroll e-compressor market analysis and every facet of the automotive scroll e-compressor market research. As per TBRC’s automotive scroll e-compressor market forecast, the automotive scroll e-compressor market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.89 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.
The growing sales of automobiles are expected to boost the automotive scroll e-compressor market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Mahle Behr GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanden Corporation, Valeo S.A., Hanon Systems Alabama Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi PLC., Panasonic Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Denso Corporation.
Market Segments
1) By Type: Below 25 CC/r, 25-40 CC/r, Above 40 CC/r
2) By Materials: Steel, Aluminum, Other Materials
3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicles, Light Duty Vehicle, Medium And Heavy Duty Trucks, Buses And Coaches
4) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
This type of e-compressor refers to a specially made compressor that operates in a circular motion rather than an up-and-down piston movement. This type of e-compressor is used to pump, compress, or pressurize liquids and gases.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Growth
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
