Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 10:33 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no victims. A short time later, two adult males were located at local hospitals receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.