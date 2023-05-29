Tennis Legend Lives On: Nicolas of Palm Beach to Launch Exclusive Bollettieri Sports Collection in 2023

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach announces the upcoming introduction of the Bollettieri Sports Collection for the 2023/2024 season. Inspired by legendary tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri, this collection will be an addition to the brand's existing athletic lines, including the Real Boxer Collection.

Nicolas of Palm Beach owner, Lisa Pamintuan, a former student of Bollettieri, spoke fondly of her special bond with the tennis icon. "The connection between us went beyond the sport. Our ongoing friendship brought us together in significant moments, like when I presented Nick with an honorary doctorate. He challenged me to make this sports line something extraordinary – and I've been determined to fulfill his wish."

Pamintuan has honored Bollettieri's legacy by designing a collection that not only boasts exceptional quality but also showcases innovative technologies and designs. Initial promotional products from the line have already been introduced, indicating a promising start for the collection. The full launch is scheduled for October 2023.

Parent company Intellectual Properties International Holdings, a global leader in intellectual properties, has registered various trademarks using the Bollettieri name, ensuring that his legacy will continue to inspire and influence the world of sports fashion for years to come.

Fans of the legendary tennis coach and sportswear enthusiasts alike can look forward to the Bollettieri Sports Collection coming to life next season, a fitting tribute to the remarkable life and career of Nick Bollettieri.

