VOGRACE MANUFACTURING TOPS 28 BILLION ANIME MARKET WITH CUSTOMIZED PRODUCT LINE

CHINA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrylic anime charms are all the rage, with the global market topping 28.61 billion. Today, one innovative company is leading the way. Meet Vograce, the top name in merch manufacturing. The niche company is known for its accessibility and wide range of products to cover every taste. Whether charms to dangle on backpacks or lanyards for national conferences, Vograce’s design team works round the clock to create unique pieces.

“Vograce manufactures custom keychains, stickers, enamel pins, and more! We want customers to elevate their style with our high-quality merchandise. In addition, we take pride in offering the best quality and fastest shipping”— Vograce Spokesman.

Vograce is a professional Animation peripheral customized enterprise integrating design, development, production, and sales. With a workforce that is 200 employees strong, Vograce infuses and upholds a team of internationally recognized digital professionals.

The 6,000-square-meter facility boasts robust production with over 100 machines to meet specific customer needs. Located in the heart of the Zhejiang province, Vograce provides unmatched service for clients in over 80 countries.

Social media is peppered with verified praise for their work. Customer Shai S. applauds their efforts saying “My first order ever on here..It went great!! And it didn't even take that long for my order to deliver!! definitely going to order from vograce again!”

Known for its balance of high-quality products at a low cost, Vograce is a one-stop shop for gamers, anime fans, and corporate accounts. From bottle openers to body pillows, tote bags to toy boxes, this massive enterprise stretches across 1.5 acres, using every inch of space to create the most beautiful and durable products. Their user-friendly website with a global reach is content available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Chinese.

Satisfied customers like Kirra rave, “Pretty good I don’t know what I was expecting, but my expectations were met! The print on my charms is very nice, and the acrylic is thick; most definitely going to be a personal go-to for me.”

The customer-centered enterprise brings each unique vision to life with its specialized team devoted to creating custom pieces. Budding artists create unique artworks that are then immortalized in crystal clear acrylic or on stickers. Vograce is riding the wave of the multi-billion dollar sticker market right to the top by offering high quality prints that surpass the competition.

As a leader in the supplier ID space, Vograce tops the manufacturing and design market by crushing these goals of superior print quality, material quality, speedy turnaround times and lightning-fast delivery throughout the world.

The product list includes:

Signature Key Chains

Custom Acrylic Shaker Charms

Cell Phone Ring holders

Stickers

Standees

Printed Washi Tapes

Fabrics goods

For more information log on to https://vograce.com/ or contact them at service@vograce.com.