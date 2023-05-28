Submit Release
Kids In Need Foundation and Bonitas International Join Forces to Celebrate Teachers at Thanks A Million Event

Appreciating Educators with Fashionable Lanyards and Supporting Underserved Schools Across America

Knowing that our elevated lanyards made it possible for teacher IDs and classroom keys to be used in a fun and stylish way fills our hearts with joy.”
— Kimberly Martinez, Co-Founder of Bonitas International
ROSEVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids In Need Foundation hosted their second annual Thanks A Million teacher appreciation event in Roseville, MN on May 6th. Over 1,000 teachers attended the event and were greeted with a warm welcome. As they checked in, each teacher had the opportunity to select a fashionable lanyard generously donated by Bonitas International.

"It was a wonderful way to welcome the teachers to a day filled with appreciation, and we are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Bonitas team and their support for under-resourced teachers," said Lisa A. Mattson, KINF Development Manager.

The event in Roseville was just the beginning, as there are additional Thanks A Million events scheduled for teachers in Nashville, TN, Portland, OR, and Dayton, OH, during the spring.

Kimberly Martinez, co-founder of Bonitas International, expressed her company's commitment to bringing joy and enhancing the on-the-go lifestyle of today's mobile women. She said, "Knowing that our elevated lanyards made it possible for teacher IDs and classroom keys to be used in a fun and stylish way fills our hearts with joy. We are honored to have an ongoing partnership with KINF and support their mission of partnering with teachers in underserved markets."

About Kids In Need Foundation (KINF)
KINF believes that every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education. They work in partnership with teachers in underserved schools, ensuring students are prepared to learn by providing essential school supplies and other crucial resources. In 2021, KINF's programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprising more than 40 mission-driven organizations across the U.S., supported over 7.8 million students and 316,900 teachers in 13,808 under-resourced schools. They distributed over $162 million worth of free supplies and classroom resources nationwide, with no cost to schools or teachers.

About Bonitas International
Bonitas International curates accessory collections that enhance the "on-the-go" lifestyle of today's mobile women. They provide fashionable options that effortlessly organize essential items for easy accessibility. With their elevated accessories becoming an integral part of daily life, users experience the joy of convenience fused with personal style. Celebrating their 20th year in business, Bonitas International is a certified women-owned business (WBENC) and has been featured on the INC 5000 list. Their products can be found at over 6,000 retail locations across the U.S.

