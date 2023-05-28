Ulsan businesses seek cooperation with Vietnamese firms

VIETNAM, May 28 -

HÀ NỘI — The Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) has successfully arranged a direct trade event (1:1) between a business delegation from Ulsan City and Vietnamese importers in Hà Nội this week.

The event showcased the products of Ulsan City, with manufacturers/suppliers presenting their strong offerings, including cosmetics, agricultural goods, and industrial chemicals and supplies.

According to the organiser, given the ongoing recovery period after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean business delegation has garnered significant attention from Vietnamese importers seeking to explore new import opportunities from Korea.

"This is our third visit to Việt Nam in search of collaboration opportunities. Việt Nam, with its high growth rate in Southeast Asia, possesses strengths in agricultural production and export. We believe that Evergreen Plus' organic fertiliser products have great potential in the Vietnamese market to meet the stringent quality requirements of the discerning Vietnamese consumers," said Park Jeong Ok, Director of Evergreen Plus Company.

During the event, more than 20 Vietnamese enterprises engaged in nearly 40 trade deals, successfully identifying suitable Korean suppliers.

Đặng Thanh Thủy, Director of LITANHA Vietnam Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, said: "Việt Nam and Korea have established a reputable trade partnership over the years, and Korean products are gaining popularity among Vietnamese consumers. This is my third trade show with Korean businesses and within the framework of this event, I have encountered numerous Korean manufacturers who offer immense potential for cooperation."

In the first five months of 2023, KOTRA Hanoi has organised 25 direct and online trade events between Korean business delegations and potential Vietnamese importers.

Trần Thị Hải Yến, Head of KOTRA, emphasised the importance of strengthening trade promotion as a key activity to contribute to achieving the target of US$100 billion in Việt Nam-Korea trade turnover by 2023. — VNS