Flint Monarchs Announce 2023 Game Schedule
Includes FIBA United Cup Invitational in the Dominican Republic
The Monarchs body of work over the past decade includes six national championships and an international championship, that’s nothing short of remarkable.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs women's professional basketball will return for its 12th season, with a schedule that includes playing all home games at Mott Community College and competing internationally in the Dominican Republic.
— Dray Wynn
The Monarchs, coming off a historic season from last year are the reigning national champions of the Global Women's Basketball Association (GWBA), and reigning international champions of the FIBA United Cup in the Dominican Republic.
In a rematch of last season’s championship game, the Monarchs will open the season on the road Saturday June 3 against the Wisconsin Glo in Oshkosh, WI.
The Monarchs’ return home for a double header on Saturday June 10 and June 11 against the newest GWBA team, the Kansas City Crossover at Mott Community College.
The Monarchs also will return to the Dominican Republic to compete and defend their FIBA United Cup championship on July 11 through July 14.
“We have been contacted by other professional basketball entities in, Central America, Asia and Europe to join them or compete on an international platform,” said Dray Wynn, the Monarchs head coach and general manager. “We have proven that we can play at an international level, a top priority is to ensure our next move takes us to one or all of those places,” said Wynn.
Here is the full 2023 Monarchs schedule (including playoffs):
• Saturday June 3 at Wisconsin Glo, 6pm CST Tip off
• Saturday June 10 versus Kansas City Jazz @ Mott CC, 4pm EST Tip off
• Sunday June 11 versus Kansas City Jazz @ Mott CC, 2pm EST Tip off
• Saturday June 17 versus St. Louis Surge @ Mott CC, 4pm EST Tip off
• Saturday June 24 versus Wisconsin Glo @ Mott CC, 4pm EST Tip off
• July 11- July 14 @ the United Cup Invitational in the Dominican Republic
• Friday July 21 at Kansas City Jazz 6pm CST Tip off
• Saturday July 22 at St. Louis 6:05pm CST Tip off
• Sunday July 23 at St. Louis Surge 3pm CST Tip off
• First round of playoffs begins Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Chicago, IL.
• GWBA Championship game is Sunday, August 6, 2023, in Chicago, IL.
The Monarchs home games will be played at Mott Community College’s Ballenger Field House, located at 1401 E. Court Street, Flint, MI, 48503.
General admission price for single game tickets is $15; season pass is $30.
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
Dray Wynn
Flint Monarchs
dwynn@flintmonarchs.com
GWBA 2022 Championship Game Highlights, Flint Monarchs v. Wisconsin Glo